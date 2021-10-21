Kathleen Frances Mowbray Propst, 88, of Mount Crawford, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Choice Healthcare of Harrisonburg.
She was born in Harrisonburg on Jan. 30, 1933, and was a daughter of the late Jesse Lee and Isla May (Magalis) Mowbray.
Kathleen retired from the bakery at Super Save in Weyers Cave.
She was united in marriage on Jan. 31, 1953, to Charles Edward Propst, who preceded her in death Feb. 11, 2021.
She is survived by her son, Edward Lee Propst Sr. and wife, Doris; sister, Faye Mowbray Lauria, of Margate, Fla.; brother, Nelson Lee Mowbray and wife, Brenda, of Harrisonburg; two grandchildren, Amy Propst and Edward Propst Jr.; two great-grandchildren, Tre and Raina; former daughter-in-law, Donna Ruefer and husband, S.L.; and special lifelong friends, Barry and Lori Harrison of New Creek, W.Va.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Helen Marie Mowbray Good Tusing and Joyce Carol Morris, and brother, Leon Vernon Mowbray.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg with Pastor Glen Hughes officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grottoes Rescue Squad, PO Box 1187, Grottoes, VA 24441.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.