Kathleen Houff Riggleman, 103, of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at her home with her daughter and granddaughter by her side.
She was born in Augusta County on May 19, 1917, and was a daughter of the late William Abraham and Bertie Alice (Link) Houff.
Kathleen was a member of the Mount Pleasant Church of the Brethren, the adult Sunday school class, and women's organizations, but most recently attended Vision of Hope United Methodist Church. She had been active in the Price Rotary Seniors and Generations Crossing. Kathleen graduated from Weyers Cave High School, Class of 1935.
She was united in marriage to Earl Pettit Riggleman, who preceded her in death on November 17, 1991.
She is survived by two daughters, Jennette Armentrout of Keezletown and Sandra Kaye Fulk of Harrisonburg; one son, Earl Lee Riggleman of Tampa, Fla. Eight grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren also survive.
She was preceded in death by a her son, John W. Michael, two brothers, Francis H. Houff and William A. Houff, Jr., and her sister, Mildred H. Cason.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg, Va. with Rev. David Burch officiating. Wearing a mask and social distancing is encouraged.
Memorial contributions may be made to Generations Crossings, 3765 Taylor Springs Ln., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 and/or Vision of Hope United Methodist Church, 1723 Port Republic Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolence may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
