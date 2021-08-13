A service to celebrate the lives of Kathleen Koontz Grimes (Jan. 1, 1937-April 14, 2020) and Donald Ortho Grimes Jr. (Dec. 15, 1936-Jan. 5, 2021) will be held 1:00 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Elkton United Methodist Church. Burial to follow at the Koontz Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Elkton United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 82, Elkton, VA 22827.
