Kathleen LaVonne Kiracofe Coffman, 96, passed away April 19, 2022, at Brunk House, VMRC.
She was born in Bridgewater on Jan. 29, 1926, to parents, Albert L. Kiracofe and Mamie Virginia Kenney Kiracofe. Her entire life was lived in the local area (75 years in Dayton) which she loved dearly.
Kathleen earned a secretarial/office certificate from Shenandoah College, which was in Dayton, Va. at the time, and worked at Merck in Elkton for the plant doctor. In 1946, she married the love of her life, Carr P. Coffman (deceased 2002).
Surviving are: son, Barry Coffman (Brenda); grandson, Bobby, and four great-grandchildren; daughter, Susan Bosher (Lewis) and grandson, John Bosher and granddaughter, Ann-Preston Bosher and nine nieces and nephews.
Kathleen enjoyed nature, art and color. When she could no longer make out details, she still expressed enjoyment in the colors she could see. She was very talented and enjoyed pursuing new hobbies and interests which included sewing, knitting, reading, watercolors, ceramics and hand-painted Christmas ornaments which she gifted to family members. At one point she owned her own home business, The Chocolate Drop, making candy and teaching classes.
Kathleen and Carr enjoyed many years of square dancing and camping with friends and family as well as traveling to all 50 states and out of the country. Some of their most memorable trips were the “van trips” with groups of friends. Her eyes lit up when she talked about their travels and at 96 years old, with a sense of anticipation still named places she would like to visit.
More than all the travel, hobbies and interests, Kathleen and Carr loved and faithfully attended their home church, Dayton United Methodist.
To all who knew her and took care of her up to the end it was apparent that she never lost her spirit of kindness, gratitude and thankfulness. She will be deeply missed.
There will be a memorial service held at Dayton Cemetery on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Central Valley Habitat for Humanity, 205 Dry River Road, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater. Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
