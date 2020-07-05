Kathleen Morris
Kathleen Morris, 85, of Port Republic, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at her home. She was born in New Hope on May 26, 1935, and was a daughter of the late Myrtle (Raines) Rankin Murray and James Edward Rankin.
Kathleen retired from Camelot Nursing Home in Harrisonburg after 35 years of service. She was a member of Mount Vernon Mennonite Church in Grottoes.
She was united in marriage to Jacob Junior Morris on Jan. 1, 1951, who survives.
Kathleen is also survived by three daughters, Debbie Ross and husband, Page, of Grottoes, Diana Miller and husband, Cecil, of Grottoes, and Daphne Root of Elkton; two sons, Don Morris and wife, Phyllis, of Port Republic and Dallas and wife, Linda Morris, of Grottoes; a sister, Lavon McDonaldson of Grottoes and a brother, Prentice “Bunk” Rankin of Elkton. Thirteen grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren also survive.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, all services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Choice Hospice, 370 Neff Ave., Suite P, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.