Kathleen Naomi McAlister Williams, 94, passed away on May 28, 2022, at Sunnyside Health Care after a two-month decline in her health. Kathleen lived independently on her farmette in Elkton for 69 years. Her grandchildren have fond memories of spending time with grandma and granddad on Sunday afternoon playing with their cousins and eating Sunday dinner together.
She was born to the late Charles McAlister and Lottie Lee Comer in Comertown, Page County, on Aug. 19, 1927.
She was predeceased by her husband, Stuart Williams, whom she married on Sept. 19, 1953. They enjoyed music events and dancing.
Kathleen worked at Blue Bell Wrangler plant as a seamstress in Shenandoah and Elkton, where she made lifelong friends. In 2006, she joined the Elkton Community Center where she exercised and fellowshipped with the patrons.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Kenny Williams; grandson, Eric Williams; stepdaughters, Joyce Morris and Jean Miller; brothers, Lynwood, Edward (Big Mac), Freddie and Russ McAlister; and sisters, Helen May, Lucille Foltz and Betty McDaniel.
She is survived by daughters, Carolyn Frank of Harrisonburg and Mary Robinson of Elkton; son, Ashby Williams of Elkton; stepdaughters, Shirley Morris of Elkton and Stella Turner of Shenandoah; stepson, Ray Williams of Elkton; sister, Jean Clary of Shenandoah; numerous grandchildren; stepgrandchildren, great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews and special caregivers, Deb Smith and Vicki Harman.
The family will receive friends at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022. A service in honor of Kathleen will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Jim Kite officiating. Interment will follow the service at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorial gifts may be made to Elkton Area United Services, P.O. Box 383, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.