On June 1, 2022, Kathleen Sue Detterman Reiderman went peacefully home to be with the Lord. She now can walk freely and is dancing with her beloved husband of 57 years, Robert Stephen Reiderman, who passed away last year.
Her legacy lives on with their four children: Robin Huitron married to Joe, Robert Reiderman married to Tami, Randall Reiderman, who married Dee (dec), and Regina Breeden married to Michael; as well as their 17 grandchildren: Erica, Nikki, Alex, Ally, Branden, Logan, Bob, Chanda, Kayla, Brittany, Billy, Curtis, Shaun, Bridget, Amanda, Alisha, and Colton; and 21 great-grandchildren. Kathy is one of two children of Edna Marie Rohe and Edson Detterman and is survived by her sister, Charlotte Hill, who married Jim Hill (dec).
Kathy was a member of the Catholic faith for 60 years. She was loyal, tough and loved to travel. She was optimistic, rarely complained, and never said a negative thing about another person. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, crocheting, swimming and painting. She loved to learn and was a teacher by nature. She was persistent and her motto was to never give up. She always found a positive outlook and saw beauty everywhere. She didn't always speak up but was happy to share her thoughts if asked. She had a good sense of humor and would howl in laughter at the TV if she got tickled at something. She was a beautiful lady with a humble, teachable, and gentle heart and will be missed.
A memorial service will be at Church of the Epiphany at 201 Lafayette St., Port Orange, FL 32127 on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers and donations, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.