Kathleen Theresa Stanley, 93, of Bridgewater, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 16. 2022, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Kathleen was born in Mineola, N.Y., on Sept. 28, 1928, a daughter of the late Dora T. (Lynch) and Ross I. Chamberlin.
Kathleen was the beloved wife of Richard Peter Stanley, with whom she is now reunited.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great- grandmother. Kathleen will be remembered with love by four daughters, Patti Studwell and husband, Chip, of Bridgewater, Susan Brooks of West Augusta, Beth Miller and husband, Wayne, of Timberville, and Tina Capuano and husband, Matt, of Bridgewater; son, Rick Stanley and wife, Susan, of Madison, N.J.; grandchildren, Megan and Josh Byler, Kelsey and Scott Chico, Zachary Brooks, Lauren Stanley, Alexis Stanley, Andrew Miller, Janie Miller, Adam Miller, Ricky and Cassidy Capuano, and Joey Capuano; and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Joshua Brooks.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with Father Peter Nassetta officiating.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
