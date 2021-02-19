Kathryn Ann McClenney, age 60, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021, after a battle with cancer. She was born October 18, 1960, to Linda and Mark Daley in Clearwater, Florida and raised in Parchment, Michigan.
She worked as a nurse in the Rockingham County area for the last 40 years. She was very active in honoring individuals in the military, working with organizations like Soldier’s Angels.
She is survived by her husband, Tony; four children, Ben, Kyle, Dustin, and April; two grandchildren, Aiden and Logan; as well as three siblings and several nieces and nephews.
She will be cremated and a memorial will take place at a later date so as to give extended family and friends the ability to come and pay their respects.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
