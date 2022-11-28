STAUNTON -- Kathryn Elaine “Kitty” (Anderson) Hosaflook, 91, died Nov. 23, 2022.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, in Mt. Olivet United Brethren in Christ Church Cemetery, Mount Solon.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday in Bear Funeral Home.
The full obituary may be viewed at bearfuneralhome.com.
