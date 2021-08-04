Kathryn Johnson Graham, 68, of Keezletown, passed away at home on Aug. 2, 2021. Kathryn was born March 2, 1953, in New York to the late James and Charlotte Johnson.
On June 22, 1991, Kathryn married her husband, Walt Graham. She loved caring for others and did that passionately through her work at Sunnyside and Bellaire, where she served as the director of nursing. When she wasn’t caring for her patients, she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also had a love for animals.
She is survived by her husband, Walt Graham; daughter, Tiffany Palmer and husband, Danny; and grandchildren, Makenna Shirey, Elizabeth and Tristan Ratcliffe and Adrianne Berry.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Heather McAvoy, and granddaughter, Emma Ratcliffe.
The family will receive friends Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A graveside service will be conducted at Keezletown Cemetery Saturday, Aug. 7, at 11 a.m.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
