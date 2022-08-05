Kathryn Showalter Shank, 101, died peacefully Aug. 3, 2022, at Mumaw House at VMRC. She was born Aug. 20, 1920, and grew up on the family farm with her parents, H.D.H. and Flora May Showalter, along with her eight brothers and sisters.
On April 26, 1941, she married Samuel S. Shank, to whom she was married for 65 years until his death in 2006. They had four children, three who survive: Richard S. (wife, Linda), Randall E. (wife, Janet), and Emily K. Their oldest daughter, Nancy Bender (husband, Jon Scott) died in 2005.
Kathryn was the last surviving member of her immediate family being predeceased by brothers, Carl, Howard, Jacob, Owen, and James, and by sisters, Mary Emma Eby, Ethel Strite, and Doris Trumbo. She is survived by a sister-in-law, Joyce Showalter.
She was a lifelong member of Trissels Mennonite Church, where she taught Children’s Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She was a member of the Gideons Auxiliary.
Kathryn was a wonderful wife and mother, a great cook, and someone who enjoyed her vegetable garden and flowers. She will always be loved and remembered by her seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren for wonderful family get-togethers. She loved and was loved by all her caregivers at VMRC for the last 15 years.
Burial will be private at Trissels Mennonite Cemetery with a memorial service to be planned for a later date.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home of Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gideons International or Trissels Mennonite Church.
