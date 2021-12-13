Kathy Ann McDorman, 64, of Broadway, died Dec. 11, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. She was born June 30, 1957, in Washington, D.C., and was a daughter of Millie “Sue” Conley Reynolds of Broadway and the late Gifford Elmo Pence.
Kathy worked as an administrative assistant at the Rockingham County Landfill, where she loved her job. She was a member of the New Market Fraternal Order of Eagles. She was raised in the Calvary Baptist Church in Timberville. Kathy loved music so much that she owned Kathy’s Karaoke and loved performing for people. She also loved taking photos, mostly of nature and the outdoors, baking and making hard candy at Christmas time, and she took tremendous pride in her home, fishpond, and swimming pool.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by daughters, Tina Halterman of Staunton and Erica Ratliff and husband, William “Scott” of Broadway; son, Grattan McDorman of Broadway; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Killen, Caleb Killen, Gaige Hoyle and Dylan Ratliff; brothers, Randy Pence of Broadway, Dyllon Pence of North Carolina, and Michael Reynolds of Timberville; sisters, Dezaray Pence of Mount Jackson and Deb Estep of Harrisonburg; and her beloved dog, Sadie.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Rick Pence; stepfather, Ottis Reynolds and stepmother, Paula Pence.
Pastor Larry Aikens will conduct a funeral service 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Bethel Church of the Brethren in Mayland. Burial will follow at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in New Market.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Masks are highly recommended at both the church and funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Good Life Corporation, P.O. Box 925, New Market, VA 22844.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
