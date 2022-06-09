Kathy Kaylor Shifflett, 73, of Grottoes, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Kathy was born in Grottoes on Jan. 23, 1949, a daughter of the late Hubert Elmer and June Evelyn (Miller) Kaylor.
She was a graduate of Fort Defiance High School Class of 1967, Blue Ridge Community College Nursing program Class of 1987, and retired from Augusta Medical Center in 2006. She was a member of Grottoes Church of the Brethren in Grottoes.
On Sept. 22, 1978, she was united in marriage to Douglas W. Shifflett Sr., who survives.
Kathy is also survived by two sons, Tim Nicely and wife, Becky, of Grottoes, and Jeff Nicely and wife, Rhonda, of Grottoes; stepchildren, Jeanette Shifflett and wife, Sarah, of Elkton, Jeff Shifflett and wife, Suzanne, of Grottoes, and Doug Shifflett Jr. and wife, Renee, of Staunton; sister, Sally Haag of Grottoes; brother, Tony Gordon and wife, Kathy, of Grottoes; and grandchildren, Austin Nicely and wife, Nikki, Dylan Nicely, Dalton Nicely, Aaron Shifflett, and Nicole Shifflett.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grottoes Fire Dept., PO Box 67, Grottoes, VA 24441 and/or, Grottoes Rescue Squad, PO Box 1187, Grottoes, VA 24441.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
