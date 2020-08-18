Kathy Mae Custer
Kathy Mae Custer, 67, of Timberville, Va., died Aug. 15, 2020, at her residence. She was born Feb. 28, 1953, in Shenandoah County to the late Bobby Eugene and Joan Weddell Smootz.
Kathy was a homemaker.
On July 4, 2000, she married Jeff Custer, who survives.
Also surviving are one son, Eric Fadley of Strasburg; two grandchildren; one brother, Steven Smootz of Culpeper, Va.; and her dogs, Puggy, Booger and Cujo.
One son, Zane Smootz, preceded her in death.
The body was cremated. A service may be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
