Kathy S. Dove
Kathy Sue Lawson Dove, 58, a resident of Singers Glen, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at her home after a courageous four-year battle with cancer.
Kathy was born Jan. 3, 1962, in Honolulu, Hawaii, and was a daughter of Ret. MSgt. USMC, Rodger Lawson and Beverly Ann Salt Lawson of Singers Glen.
For most of her life, she worked in the banking industry and most recently worked for Pendleton County Bank. She loved to travel, watch birds, embroidering, cooking, her dog “Duke” and watching her beloved North Carolina Tarheels. She was an associate member of the Singers Glen Volunteer Fire Company where she helped in numerous capacities. Everyone knew her for her smile, how she cared for others and her witnessing of the Lord. She was a active member of Singers Glen Baptist Church where she sang in the choir.
On May 7, 1983, she married Glenn Lee Dove, who survives.
Also surviving, in addition to her parents and husband, are her son, SSgt. Justin Lee Dove, United States Air Force, of Singers Glen; two sisters, Donna Lynn Burgoyne and husband, Larry, of Clover Hill and Brenda Kay Burgoyne and husband, Lee, of Singers Glen; father-in-law, Allen Dove of Singers Glen; sisters and brothers-in-law, Marvin and Juanita Dove of Timberville, Galen and Ellen Dove of Daphne, Tony and Donna Dove of Lacey Spring and Curt and Esther Hurst of Verona; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Evelyn Dove.
The Rev. Paul Glovier will conduct a private funeral service Friday at McMullen Funeral Home. An extended service will conclude at Singers Glen Cemetery at 12 p.m. for those wishing to attend.
Those wishing to view and sign the guest book, may do so on Thursday from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Members of the family will be present from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Singers Glen Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 373, Singers Glen, VA 22850.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.