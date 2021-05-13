Kathy Sue Coleman, 69, of Broadway, passed away at her residence on May 11, 2021. On March 13, 1952, she was born in Rockingham County to the late Owen and Beulah Smith Roadcap.
She worked at Perdue.
Kathy is survived by one son, Steve Riggleman of Broadway; a daughter, Stephanie Siever of Timberville; five grandchildren, Damian Siever, David Siever, Aric Siever, Wesley Riggleman and Jacob Riggleman; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Juanita Ritchie of South Carolina and Sylvia Dovel of Broadway; and her first husband, Steve Riggleman Sr. of Mayland.
Her second husband, Paul Cunningham; brothers, Mike, Roger and Howard; and sisters, Linda, Carol and Ruby, all preceded her in death.
Her body was cremated. There will be no services at this time.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
