Kathy Zeiss, 63, of Bridgewater, Va., passed on Dec. 16, 2020. Originally from Falls Church, Va., she was a NoVa woman at heart despite her love of and acclimation to the Valley. With a kind and caring disposition, everyone she talked to felt seen and heard. More than anything she was a mother. She became a mother to many of her kids’ friends without any hesitation. She was born to be a mother. She wasn’t much of a cook but what talent she lacked in the kitchen was more than made up for in the den.
She had always wanted to marry in to a big family but she ended up adopting one instead. She was uniquely skilled at creating a safe and comfortable environment in her professional life. She cared deeply about her work family; she cared about their lives outside of the office. She celebrated their “ups” and consoled their “lows.” She cared then and continues to care now in the next phase of her life.
She is survived by two children, Jess and Sam; however, there are many others who will carry her with them for the rest of their lives. She was preceded by her mother and father, model Kas Zeiss and sharpshooter George Zeiss.
There is a memorial service for her on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. to be held at the Sipes Center in Bridgewater. Masks are required.
