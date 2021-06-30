Katie Teets Bradshaw, 28, of Winchester, Va., passed away June 25, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center surrounded by family and loved ones.
Katie was born in 1993 in Winchester, Va., the daughter of Gregory Teets and Julie (Keplinger) Teets. She was a graduate of Sherando High School in 2011 and of George Mason University in 2015, where she received her Bachelors of Science in Nursing. She was a proud attender of Restoration Fellowship Church in Strasburg, Va.
Katie loved all and was loved by everyone. If you did not have the honor of meeting her, ask anyone who knew her how she impacted their life, and there is sure to be a story. From the time Katie was young she knew she was destined for big things and even mentioned it herself. She had a passion for helping others. She followed her lifelong dream and became an ICU Nurse at Winchester Medical Center, and later an RN at Shenandoah Oncology after receiving treatment there for a year. Her one purpose was to bring joy to others and help all of those in need. Even when she was the one in need, she continued to serve her community through volunteer work for the Kids Club of The Shenandoah Valley.
Katie was a talented soccer player at a young age. When she wasn’t playing for school, she was playing for BRYSA and Winchester United. She loved attending high school football games as well as her brothers’ sporting games. She loved to volunteer with her family at Sherando High School and was a part of the Sherando Warrior Club after graduating from college. Katie was an avid hunter and shooter since a young age. She loved anything outdoors and was constantly hiking, riding ATV’s and scouting the families’ hunting properties.
Katie married Stephen Bradshaw on May 29, 2021, in Winchester, Va. Stephen and Katie fell in love quickly, and knew the moment that they met it was destiny. God’s plan became reality the day that they tied the knot.
Surviving with her husband are her parents, Gregory and Julie; brothers, Brandon Teets (fiancé, Tayla Mullins) of Winchester, Va., and Michael Teets (girlfriend, Hailey Given) of Winchester, Va.; grandparents, Jeannie Rathman of Stephens City, Va., Harlan and Elizabeth Keplinger of Stephens City, Va., and Robert and Carolyn Teets of Seneca Rocks, W.Va.; and her dogs, Holly and Teddy.
A public visitation will be held on Thursday, July 8, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. The family welcomes friends for a service at Restoration Fellowship Church on Friday, July 9, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Scott Priest and Pastor Jay Ahlemann officiating. The family requests that you wear mint green to honor Katie as that was her favorite color.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Katie Teets Bradshaw Comfort House, Inc. The family will be implementing a comfort care home for family with loved ones that are in their final hours. Donations can be made by making checks payable to: Katie Teets Bradshaw Comfort House, Inc. at any Bank of Clarke County Branch or by mailing a check to: Bank of Clarke County, Attn: Stephanie Andrews, 202 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601.
