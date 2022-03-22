Katina Georgia Wakeman, 86, of Luray, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022.
She was born on April 5, 1935, in Pyrgos, Greece, and was a daughter of the late George Korfiatis and Barbara Viachodimitrakos Korfiatis.
Katina and her husband owned and operated Brookside Restaurant for 14 years. She was a member of the Mount Zion Church of the Brethren in Luray.
On Jan. 3, 1960, she married Lloyd Allen Wakeman, who died on Aug. 18, 2014.
She is survived by two sons, Nicholas Wakeman and wife Elizabeth Graves of Alexandria, and Dennis J. Wakeman of Arlington; a daughter-in-law, Debra Wakeman of Luray; and four grandchildren, James, Henry, Denise and Deanna. She was preceded in death by a son, George Henry Wakeman; and three brothers and one sister.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 25, at the Mount Zion Church of the Brethren by Pastor Gary Major and Pastor Jack Haddock. Burial will be in the Mount Zion Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Page Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, 200 Memorial Dr., Luray, Va. 22835.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.