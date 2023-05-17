Kay A. Purdham
Kay Agnes Purdham, 73, of Luray, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023.
She was born Nov. 10, 1949, in Luray and was a daughter of the late George Leon Gray and Agnes Comer Gray.
Kay retired from Wrangler with 20 years of service. She had also worked at the ABC stores in Shenandoah and Luray, and at D.R.’s in Stanley.
She is survived by two sons, Todd Purdham and Bobbi Atkinson, and Michael Purdham and wife, Kellie, all of Luray; five brothers, George Ronnie Gray of Farmville, Jerry Leon Gray of Stanley, Larry Martin Gray of Luray, Franz Eric Gray of Lynchburg, and Alex Edwin Gray of Jacksonville, Fla.; a sister, Kathy Faye Gray of Stanley; and five grandchildren, Jake, Nick, Luke, Ty and Ali.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Bradley Funeral Home by Pastor Andy Seastrom, with visitation one hour prior to the service, from 1-2 p.m. Burial will be in the Graves Chapel Cemetery in Stanley.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Stanley Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 126, Stanley, VA 22851 or to the Stanley Volunteer Fire Department.
