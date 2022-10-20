STAUNTON -- Kay (Carpenter) Fry, 80, wife of Marshall David Fry Jr., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Oct. 12, 2022.
Mrs. Fry was born Sept. 26, 1942, in Rockingham County to the late William Bailey and Lucille (Cox) Carpenter.
She loved to travel, going on cruises, enjoyed cooking, and spending time with her family. She worked as a secretary at Smith’s Transfer and retired after 35 years from Fry Appraisal Service.
In addition to her husband of 56 years, she is survived by a son, Marshall David Fry III (Ashley); two daughters, Diane Fry and Melissa F. Simmons (Timmy); and a number of cousins.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, W.B. Carpenter Jr.
A graveside service was conducted at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Thornrose Cemetery by the Rev. Dr. John Peterson.
Memorial donations may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2001 N. Coalter St., Staunton, VA 24401.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
