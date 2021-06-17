Kay Frye, 83, of Mount Sidney, died from Alzheimer’s disease on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Augusta Nursing and Rehab. Services will be at a later date.
Born Katherine Clem Douglass on Dec. 30, 1937, to the late Charles R. Douglass and Lucy Clem Douglass. She worked at the Daily News-Record and was on the Augusta County Board of Supervisors for 12 years, and while on the Board of Supervisors, she saved a house lived in by Grandma Moses from destruction. She was married for 31 years to the late Raymond L. Frye. She and her husband were Breeders and Showers of saddle bred horses. She graduated from Triplett High School and Virginia Intermont College. She was preceded in death by 6 cousins, Sue Hensley, Kenneth Green, Bill Clem, Doug Clem, Susan Obenchain, and Jerry Miller.
She is survived by a brother, Reid Douglass, and 9 cousins, Fay Bowers, Shirley Fadeley, Joan Clem Burger, Bonnie Clem Weakley, Ronnie Clem, Sr., Brenda Litten, Ronald Miller, Steven Miller, and Linda Tilley.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mount Jackson.
Online condolences may be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.