Kay Mumbert Bowman
Kay Mumbert Bowman was welcomed home into the arms of her Lord on July 16, 2023. We mourn the loss of a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and aunt who was deeply devoted to her family. We also celebrate her reunion now with her beloved husband of 45 years, Rev. Harold Bowman. She served alongside her husband in their 40-year ministry in the Church of the Brethren, and together they touched countless lives through their years of ministry. She was very much a partner, supporting Harold through Bridgewater College and through Bethany Theological Seminary; they then served summer pastorates along with six congregations in California, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
Kay was born on Christmas Day, 1942 and always felt this was a special sign that motivated her to serve God and encourage others as a devout Christian and lifelong member of the Church of the Brethren. Daughter of Chester and Ruth Mumbert, she was the oldest of three children. She grew up in Port Republic, Va. and enjoyed fishing with her father, baking with her mother and visiting family regularly in the Swedlin Valley (W.Va.). She graduated as Valedictorian of Montevideo High School.
Kay brought much joy and inspiration to others through her poetry. Her book of poetry entitled “Tears Within My Heart: A Modern-Day Psalms Collection” has brought comfort to many. Kay was also an amazing cook who graciously hosted many church events and meetings and many gatherings with friends and family over the years.
She was an incredibly strong woman who was resilient through trauma and through many health challenges including Parkinson’s and the final stages of cancer. Love is what motivated Kay--love of God, love of family and love of friends, going to great efforts to make them feel loved. She is remembered for her kindness and determined spirit, and she carried that spirit throughout her life. She was a selfless caregiver to not only her husband for 11 years as he progressed with Parkinson’s, but also her parents and sister, with whom she shared a special bond. She was a fierce defender and supporter of her children and family, always there for them.
She loved traveling and camping and enjoyed her Airstream adventures, attending rallies and caravans over 25 years, traveling to Alaska and crossing the continent more than 15 times. She also traveled to Hawaii and to Europe and was blessed to have friends all over the US as well as in other countries.
Her legacy of caring lives on in the lives of her three children and four grandchildren and those whose lives she touched. She is survived by her children, Darla Kay Deardorff, Darin Keith Bowman and Devin Kent Bowman (her primary caregiver) and their families, and her brother, Keith Mumbert and family. We rejoice that she is now at peace knowing that she is reunited with the love of her life, Harold, her parents and sister and many others who have gone before. We are forever grateful for a woman who lived courageously, graciously and generously.
A Celebration of Kay’s Life will be at 11 a.m on Saturday, July 22, at Bridgewater Church of the Brethren, with a viewing the evening before.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rev. Harold and Kay Bowman Scholarship Fund at Bridgewater College (www.bridgewater.edu/give) or to Bridgewater Retirement Community. Appreciation is expressed to those who helped care for Kay, especially in the last couple of years.
