Kay Thomas Shirkey, 75, of Linville, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Kay was born Nov. 30, 1945, and was the daughter of the late Austin and Oria Thomas of Stanley, Va.
Kay was a devout Christian and had tremendous faith which never wavered. Kay worked for the Page County Social Services and the U.S. Postal Service, each for 20 plus years. She then retired in 2002 and enjoyed many happy years with husband, Roger, enjoying life. She loved to spend time with her grandkids, cook for her family and play the piano. She played the piano regularly and made weekly bulletins for Elkton Freewill Baptist Church, where she and Roger were members.
Surviving are her husband of 27 years, Roger; two stepdaughters, Tammy Fenton and husband, Farley of Bridgewater and Jeannie Petit and husband, Kevin of Singers Glen; three grandchildren, Ted Petit and wife, Chelsi, Jake Petit and special friend, Lindsey Conley, and Gracie Armstrong. Also surviving are four brothers, Reccy Thomas and wife, Wilma of Bridgewater, Joe Thomas and wife, Cheri, Sherly (Tig) Thomas, both of Luray, and John Thomas and wife, Carrie of Stuarts Draft, as well as one sister, Eileen McQuillan and husband, Calvin, of Luray. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, a cousin, Debbie Lambert, to whom she was particularly close, and special friends, H.D. and Beverly Moyers and son, Darin, with whom she loved sharing popcorn and trips to Pennsylvania.
Pastor Mark Conley will conduct a graveside service at Singers Glen Cemetery in Singers Glen on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. Social distancing will be practiced and masks required for all who attend.
There will be no viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
Friends and family may call on Roger at his home at 10488 Turleytown Road in Linville anytime.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hebron Mennonite Church at 13594 Hopkins Gap Road, Fulks Run, VA 22830 or Skyline Terrace Nursing Home - Memory Lane at 123 Lakeview Drive, Woodstock, VA 22664.
A very special thanks to Skyline Terrace Nursing Home Memory Lane for the loving care shown to Kay in her time as a resident there and to the staff of Shenandoah Memorial Hospital for the excellent care, dignity and kindness they provided to Kay in her last days.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh@comcast.net.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home.
