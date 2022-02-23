Keen Harper Frisk, 23, of Weyers Cave, passed away Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at his home.
He was born March 22, 1998, in Rockingham County and was the son of Roger and Debra Frisk (Stinnett), who survive.
Keen was a 2016 graduate of Fort Defiance High School, where he played on the Indians football team. He enjoyed music, video games, running, working out, being outside, and playing basketball with his friends. He was known for his outstanding character and kindness.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two sisters, Danielle Warlitner and husband, Marcus, and Rochelle Frisk and boyfriend, Matt Thornton; and a brother, Ben Lindsey; niece and nephews, Noah, Mason, Porter, Warren, and Marshall Warlitner; aunts and uncles, Stephanie Clutteur and husband, David, Rodney Stinnett and wife, Jeanette, Arlene Frisk, Terry Tisdale and husband, Ron, as well as numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his brother (miscarriage) Kyle Harper Frisk and another miscarriage; paternal grandparents, Roger Frisk Sr. and Katherine Frisk; maternal grandparents, Eugene Harper and Stella Florence Stinnett; paternal great-grandparents, Alberta and Clyde Gunter; maternal great-grandparents, Amos Henry and Minnie Clyde (Shifflett) Kisling; and uncles, Mark Frisk and Eugene (Dickie) Harper Stinnett Sr. and aunt, Teresa Craig.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Aaron Gordon officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shenandoah Valley Animal Services.
Condolences may be shared at Kygers.com.
