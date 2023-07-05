Keith Allen Higgs, 64, of Shenandoah, passed away Sunday, July 2, 2023.
He was born March 19, 1959, in Harrisonburg and was a son of the late Walter Lewis Higgs and Frances Elizabeth Higgs.
Keith worked for Rockingham County Fire and Rescue for 20 years as a lieutenant. He was also currently employed at Merck in Elkton and was serving as pastor of the Leake’s Chapel Church of the Brethren in Stanley. He was a life member of the Stanley Volunteer Fire Department and the Stanley Volunteer Rescue Squad, also serving as chaplain for both organizations.
On July 17, 1987, he married Luanne Kaye Fox Higgs, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a daughter, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Frye and husband, C.H., of Broadway. He was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth W. Higgs.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, July 7, at the Leake’s Chapel Church of the Brethren by Pastor Karl Magenhofer. Burial will be in the Newport Cemetery in Shenandoah.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Leake’s Chapel Church of the Brethren, Stanley, VA 22851, to the Stanley Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 126, Stanley, VA 22851 or to the Stanley Volunteer Fire Department, Stanley, VA 22851.
