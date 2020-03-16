Keith Alan Shifflett, 41, of Elkton, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. He was born Feb. 28, 1979, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was the son of Carroll N. “Pee Wee” Shifflett and special companion, Connie Meadows, and the late Wanda Marie (Morris) Shifflett.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his uncle, Troy Morris.
Keith graduated from Spotswood High School in 1997 and was employed as an electrical helper with his dad, where he loved working. He enjoyed playing corn hole, fishing and camping with his family and friends. He was a fan of Ford Mustangs and always knew how to make people laugh. He was greatly loved and will be truly missed by all that knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Sheena Dean Shifflett; children, Shawn Shifflett, Brionna Shifflett, Bella Shifflett, Ellsy Shifflett and Maggi Shifflett; sisters, Amber Shifflett Alger and husband, Shannon Alger, and Theresa Shifflett; special uncles, Uncle Bud Morris and Roger Shifflett; special aunts, Bonnie Morris and Sandy Roach; four nieces and five nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Elk Run Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
