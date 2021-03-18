Keith Allen Mumaw, 70, of Mount Clifton, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Skyview Springs Nursing and Rehab. Keith was born Jan. 2, 1951. He was the son of the late Allen “Jim” and Ethel Hawkins Mumaw.
Keith was an avid woodworker, having spent his entire life as a builder and craftsman. He was a talented and gifted man who could turn raw wood into a masterpiece. Keith loved his family and his work very much; he devoted his life to both. Those who knew him have very fond memories. No services will be held at this time.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Wendy Eileen Mumaw, and a sister, Carolyn Shipe.
He is survived by a son, Daniel Mumaw; a daughter, Eileen Mumaw Cameron; two grandchildren, Colby Mumaw and Chase Cameron; a stepgrandson, Tyler Biller; and five siblings, Virginia Mooney, Colon Mumaw (Debbie), Olivia Minno (Michael), Gene Mumaw (Shirley), and Renee Lutz (Hugh).
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mount Jackson.
Online condolences may be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
