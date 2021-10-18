Keith Edward Allen
Keith Edward Allen, 64, of Grottoes, passed away Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at his home. Keith was born Oct. 18, 1956, a son of Reva Ann (Randall) Allen of Grottoes and the late Harry Leon Allen Sr.
He worked at Lowes Harrisonburg and was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg.
On Oct. 16, 1991, he was united in marriage to Carol (Pence) Allen, who survives.
In addition to his wife and mother, Keith is survived by a daughter, Amber Csutoros and husband, Chris, of Clinton, Tenn.; son, Scott Allen and wife, Carissa, of Mount Crawford; two sisters, Tammy Losh and partner, Patsy Hoover, of Rockingham, and Eva Diehl and husband, Carl, of Grottoes; grandchildren, Devon, Max, and Emy Propst, Wyatt and Weston Csutoros, and Willow Maria Coceano- Allen; daughter-in-law, Mindy Propst of Hagerstown, Md.; and pet dogs, Shamazn Grace and Jazmn Necco.
He is also preceded in death by a son, Mickey Propst and brothers, Harry Allen Jr. and Chris Allen.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg with Pastors Todd Pruitt and Burress McCombe officiating. Burial will follow at Shady Grove Cemetery in Port Republic.
Memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 32 Southgate Court, Suite 101, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 and/or St. Jude, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.