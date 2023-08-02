Keith Edward Stickley, 55, of Mount Solon, passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
He was born Sept. 20, 1967, and was a son of James "Boodle" Stickley and the late Patricia (Fahrney) Stickley.
Keith had worked at Truck Thermo King Inc. for 30 years.
He was united in marriage to Billie (Cromer) Stickley.
Surviving, in addition to his wife and dad, are his sons, Keith "Bud" Stickley II (Shannon) and Austin Stickley; brothers, Scott Stickley (Linda) and Jimmy Stickley (Sabrina); grandchildren, Maggie Stickley, Levi Hensley, Malika Stickley and Mya Lambert and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James "Jim" and Edith (Sweet) Stickley and Raymond and Mildred Fahrney.
The family will receive friends Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
