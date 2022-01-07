Keith Ervin Hess, 67, of Broadway, VA passed away January 5, 2022 at his residence.
He was born February 19, 1954 in Harrisonburg to the late Blanche Evelyn Reedy Hess and “Butch” Garland Dewey Hess, Sr.
Keith was an industrial maintenance mechanic at Shenandoah Manufacturing. He started with his brother as assistant maintenance mechanic at Faraway Farms and became head maintenance mechanic after his brother passed away. He devoted his life to his grandchildren and stayed humble and kind. He had a deep love for music and loved to sing.
Surviving are two daughters, Cassandra “Cassi” Hess and partner Chad Stultz of Fulks Run, Cresent Ramsey of Broadway; sons-in-law, Wes Ramsey; former son- in-law, David Good, former spouse; Marcella VanFossen of Harrisonburg,
Also surviving are his grandchildren, Christopher; who was his best buddy, William, Adrian, and Joshua Good, Evelynne Ramsey, Allison Dove, Brianna Shoemaker, Bryce Ramsey, Joon Crews; great grandsons, Malaki Good, Aden Dove,
his siblings, Ava Shell and husband Gene of Weyers Cave, Linda Benz of Linville, J.R. Hess and wife Jeanie of Fulks Run, Vickie Sherman and husband Johnny of Linville,
his nieces and nephews, Jeremy Sherman and wife Missi, Jeff Reams and partner Paulita, Tynia Crider and husband Mike, Tammy Pence and partner Diane, Randy Reams, Nick Dove, Sheila Dove, Michele Brown, Ronnie Shell, Brian Hess, Dezi Dove, Debbie Tidwell, Jamie Dove, Kristi Dove, Denise Hess, Neil Sherman,
“Uncle Keith”; Jamie, Andy, and Tracy Nelson, Megan and Kellie Crider, Jessie Jenkins, Amy Jones, Michael, Brandon, Hayden and Wyatt Sherman, Samantha and Robbie Pence, Matt, Chloe, Madison, and Jessica Tidwell, Mark Lloyd, Doozie Pennington, Kenneth Avery,
“G-Dad”; Sammy Fink, Theron Corbin, David Eschbaugh, Joseph Crouse, Aaron Dove, Eric Delawder, Hugo Balderaz, Corbin Elswick, Samantha, P.J., and Jeffrey Mongold, Megan and Michael Gregory, Kaitlyn Maynard, Summer Price, Kelsey Conley,
and grand puppies, Tucker Hess, Trixie Good.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Dennis Hess, Carolyn Dove, Gail Sherman; nephews, Dale and Stevie; and grand puppy Shortie Hess.
There will be no formal services at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. His body was cremated.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to Grandle Funeral Home, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815, to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com
