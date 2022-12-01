On Nov. 27, 2022, Gainesville, Va., resident Keith Heatwole, loving father of two children, passed away at Georgetown University Hospital at age 61.
Keith was born in Harrisonburg, Va., on Aug. 20, 1961, to James and Catherine Heatwole. Keith and his father owned and operated a successful commercial development and construction company and worked side by side for 30 years.
A dedicated member and friend of Evergreen Country Club, Keith had a passion for playing golf and spent many days on the course with his golf buddies. He cherished spending time with his children, Chase and Kenleigh. He was known for his quick wit, sense of humor, and his amazing attention to detail. He had a big heart and gave of it generously.
Keith is survived by his children, Chase and Kenleigh; his father, Jim Heatwole and wife, Betty; his mother, Catherine Heatwole and husband, Mike; his sister, Kim Forsten and her husband, Mike; and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of life and memorial gathering on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Moser’s Funeral Home located at 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, Va.
Visitors will be received between 2:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. with a service at 3:30 p.m. A reception will follow at 4:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Georgetown University MedStar Hospital.
For online donations: https://www.medstarhealth.org/philanthropy or call: 410-772-6735.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
