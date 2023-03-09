Keith Robert Houts
Keith Robert Houts, 70, of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
He was born in Lima, Peru on July 31, 1952, and was the son of the late Rev. Robert B. Houts Jr. and Martha (Werndli) Houts.
Keith graduated from Turner Ashby High School in 1971 and Bridgewater College in 1975. He was a service tech at Valley Pool & Spa. Keith was a member of Pleasant View Church of the Brethren. He loved riding and walking in the mountains, NASCAR, baseball, playing his keyboard and spending time with his family.
Keith was united in marriage on Aug. 22, 1975, to Rebecca (Shoemaker) Houts, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children, Jeremy Houts and wife, Pauline, and Mary Beth Smith and husband, Robert; two sisters, Elisabeth Dickinson and Rosemary Simmons; four grandchildren, Cierra Brunner, Dakota Houts, Katie Houts, and Brooks Smith; three great-grandchildren, Ethan Brunner, Evelyn Brunner, and Lucy Scott and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service celebrating Keith’s life will be held Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at Dayton Cemetery with the Rev. Jack Tucker and the Rev. William Zirk officiating.
The family will receive friends Friday, March 10, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater. The casket will be closed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or Pleasant View Church of the Brethren, 4197 Conicville Road, Mount Jackson, VA 22842.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
