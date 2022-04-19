Keith Wade Hensley, 65, of Elkton, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022, at his home after an extended illness.
Mr. Hensley was born June 30, 1956, in Rockingham County, and was a son of Ella Hensley Harlow and the late Curtis G. Hensley. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Hensley, and a brother, Marty Allen Hensley.
Keith was a contractor for most of his life and was skilled in many aspects of construction.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Donna Dean Hensley; four sons, Christopher, Nathan and Zachary Hensley and Patrick Dean; two daughters, Rachel Hensley and Catherine Dean; a brother, Curtis “Andy” Hensley; two sisters, Patti Painter and Lisa Wilson, as well as eight grandchildren that he adored.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Samuels Cemetery in Jollett Hollow area of Page County with Pastor Carter Dean officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Elkton Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
