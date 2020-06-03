Keith Wayne Shifflett
Keith Wayne Shifflett, 58, of Elkton, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at George Comer Cemetery in Page County with the Rev. Charles W. Clinedinst officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to offset unexpected funeral expenses.
Full obituary may be viewed at www.kygers.com.
