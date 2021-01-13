Keki Rusi Engineer
Keki Rusi Engineer, 60, of Shenandoah, passed away Jan. 9, 2021, at VCU Medical Center in Richmond.
Mr. Engineer was born May 1, 1960, in Mumbai, India, and was the son of the late Rusi Jahangir Engineer and Amy Rusi Metha.
He enjoyed traveling and watching movies with family and friends. He was a CNA at Envoy in Staunton prior to his illness.
On April 14, 1999, he married Toni (Mancini) Engineer, who survives. Also surviving are two stepsons, Samuel Jenkins of Stanley and Nathan Jenkins and wife, Stina, of Rileyville. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Gool Khambata.
Services will be private at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Memorial gifts may be made to the American Lung Association, P.O. Box 11039, Lewiston, ME 04243.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
