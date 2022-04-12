Kemper Richard “Rich” Jarrels III, 63, passed away peacefully at his home in Massanutten on April 10, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Rich was born in Harrisonburg, Va. on Oct. 20, 1958, to the late Kemper Richard “Dickie” Jr. and Constance “Connie” Nieswander Jarrels. His siblings and their spouses, all surviving, include Kathy Jarrels Miller (Charles), Julie Jarrels Lehman (Lynn), and Emily Jarrels Hostetler (Larry).
Rich attended Montevideo High School and graduated in 1977. After graduation, he was employed by Merck and Co. Inc. for 37 years until his retirement in 2014.
On April 29, 2005, he married his caring and devoted wife, Lois, who survives. Survivors also include his children, Josh Jarrels and wife, Crystal, of Verona, Va., Jordan Jarrels and companion, Lauren, of Elkton, Va., Jasmine Jarrels of Grottoes, Va., and Kemper Richard “Jay” Jarrels IV, and fiancée, Demetra, of Los Angeles, Calif. In addition, six surviving grandchildren, Ryan, Caiden, Nora, Kaliana, Emmett and Evelyn.
In his spare time, Rich enjoyed being on the oceanfront with Lois at Virginia Beach, watching fighter jets from the end of the runway at NAS Oceana, and relaxing with his “girls” (pups) Sophie and Pippi and the surrounding wildlife. In addition, he loved spending time at “the cabin” during hunting season with Bub, Butch, Joe, and many others. Rich had many special friends who were by his side to the end. He was preceded in death by very close friend, Kevin Good, whose family was Rich’s second family.
Following cremation, his family will honor Rich’s last wishes. A celebration of life is planned for 4 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home, 3173 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 with Pastor Glenn Bollinger officiating. Rich’s family will receive friends following the service.
Rich’s family would like to thank Lauren Coceano and First Choice Home Health and Hospice for the outstanding compassion and care provided for Rich and his family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Augusta Health Foundation, PO Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.