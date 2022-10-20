Ken Wall Hawkins, 71, of Mount Sidney, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Legacy at North Augusta. He was born Nov. 18, 1950, and was a son of Hugh M. and Robin (Wall) Hawkins.
Ken graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1969, earned his B.S in Agriculture Science from Va. Tech in 1973, and his Master's in Agriculture Education in 1976. He had taught school in Rockingham County Schools, was an equipment salesman for John Deere Company, a poultry service technician for Rockingham Poultry, and retired from Wampler Longacre. After retirement, he worked in inventory control at the Target Distribution Center. Ken enjoyed hunting, fishing, antiquing and traveling. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Brenda, and son to his mother, Robin. He was a member of Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Ken was united in marriage on June 30, 1984, to Brenda Hawkins, who preceded him in death Sept. 9, 1995.
Ken is survived by his son, Shane Caudill and wife, Sara, of Richmond; two brothers, Daniel Hawkins and wife, Tacy, of New Market, and Hugh Hawkins II and wife, Monica, of Texas; two grandchildren, Sophia Caudill and Samuel Caudill; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church with Pastor Derek Boggs officiating. Burial will follow at Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
