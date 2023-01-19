Kenneth Albert Martin, 70, of Harrisonburg, passed away peacefully at his home on Jan. 16, 2023, with family by his side after living the last year and a half with melanoma cancer that had spread to his lungs and eventually his brain.
Ken was born in Kitchener, Ontario, on July 8, 1952, to the late Delton and Vera Martin. He is survived by his wife, Arleta (Stutzman) and his two sisters, Janice (Cal) Cressman (Ontario) and Isobel (Mahlon) Frey (Ontario). He was a proud father to, and survived by, Katrina (Eliot) Swartz, Nathan (Adrianne Herzog) Martin, and Alicia (Benjamin) Beitzel. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren, whom he loved dearly, Mona, Hattie, Annie, Liam, Piper, Finnley, and Hugo.
Ken graduated from Hesston and Goshen Colleges. He married Arleta in 1975 and they moved to Akron, Pa., where they worked and volunteered with Mennonite Central Committee. They lived in Haiti from 1985-1988 with MCC. Upon returning to Akron, he started his profession with Lehman Insurance Agency and Everence as a financial consultant and retired from a career that he loved in 2018.
Ken will be remembered by those who loved him for his twinkling eyes, his sense of humor, and love of potato chips. Ken loved bike riding with his wife and friends and enjoyed traveling, hiking, and camping. He adored his grandchildren and enjoyed reading and playing with them. He also loved his sweet cat, Thelma.
Ken’s family would like to thank Sentara Hospice, especially nurse April, for their care and support over the past several months. They would also like to thank his oncologist at UVA, Dr. Gaughan, and her amazing team.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the UVA Emily Couric Cancer Center or Sentara Hospice. Donation links will be available on the kyger's website.
A memorial service will be held on Jan. 28, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Forest Hills Mennonite Church in Leola, Pa. There will be a family visitation on Friday, Jan. 27, from 6-8 p.m. at Forest Hills. The service will also be live streamed. Please visit Kygers.com for the link.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
