Kenneth Eugene Lindamood, 73, of Timberville, Va., died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
He was born Nov. 20, 1946, in Harrisonburg, to the late Charles K. and Lillian Madison Lindamood.
Kenneth was a machine operator at Pilgrim's Pride in Timberville.
On July 4, 1976, he married the former Alice Baker, who survives.
Also surviving is one sister, Lois Huffman of Broadway; one niece, Tammy Mongold of Broadway; one nephew, Brian Huffman of Broadway, and a number of great-nieces and great-nephews.
Jerry Shiflet will conduct a graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Mountain Grove Cemetery in Fulks Run.
Friends and family may view from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
