Kenneth "Goldie" Eugene Lam of Elkton, passed away at the home of his sister, Carolyn Lam, of Elkton.
He was born Sept. 10, 1952, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Thomas Henry and Mary C. Lam.
Kenneth did drywall work for years. He was employed for 30 years at Valley Lanes of Harrisonburg. He was an avid bowler and has bowled 14 perfect games. He has also traveled the U.S. bowling in tournaments and with some professional bowlers. He is in the Shenandoah Valley USBC Hall of Fame Bowling.
Kenneth is survived by daughters, Natasha Lam of Staunton, Emily Davis and husband, Spenser, of Grottoes, and Elizabeth Lam of New Market; sons, Greg Chilafoux and wife, Nikki, from Verona, Shannon Lam and wife, Sarah, of Timberville, and Michael Long of West Virginia; stepson, Ricky Smith of Staunton; seven grandchildren; first great-grandchild on the way; brothers, Jay Lam, Walter Lam, Carl Lam, and Archie Lam; sisters, Carolyn Lam, Vivian Atwell, and Vicky Knott; numerous nieces and nephews; and very special friends, Dwayne and Patrick Carpenter.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Victoria Elaine; son, Allen Ray; brothers, Ray, Donnie, Robert, Jimmy, and Danny Lam; and sisters, Ressie Lam and Lillie Dean.
Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021, to sign the guest register and pay their respects. The family will be present between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.
A graveside service will be conducted 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at Mount Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville with Pastor Travis Hensley officiating. Services may also be streamed after 2 p.m. on the funeral home's website.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to aid in funeral expenses, c/o Johnson Funeral Service, PO Box 41, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
