The Thomas family celebrates the joy-filled life of Kenneth “Bob” Thomas who passed away Feb. 9, 2022, in Harrisonburg, VA, age 89. Bob grew up amidst the hills, fields, and rails of Glade Spring, VA. Loving parents and 4 smart siblings made a warm home. He graduated Glade Spring HS class of 1950, and took courses at National Business College before enlisting in the US Air Force. Bob’s tour of duty took him to bases in England and Germany where he learned his life-long profession, air-traffic control. Back in the States, Bob had stints as a radio announcer at stations WMEV and WOPI. It was at a fateful studio recording session outside Marion VA where Bob met his life-long love, Barbara Jean Lowry, whom he married Oct. 1957. Bob was recruited by the FAA, and the couple moved to work in D.C. – Bob in the air-traffic control center at National Airport. Ultimately, Bob moved with the air-traffic control center when it was established in Leesburg VA, and the Thomases moved to Berryville VA where they raised 3 boys. Bob drove his VW Beetle over the mountain to Leesburg for the better part of 35 years (1958-94).
Bob loved to sing spontaneously, swap stories, and enjoy coffee, but ultimately his life was one of service. He was a member of the Clarke County school board, assisted with Boy Scouts and led efforts to clean the community. He was unparalleled in his work for Christ and for the Methodist Church. He sang in the choir at Duncan Memorial (Berryville) for nearly 40 years, was a lay speaker, lay leader, and represented the Winchester District UMC: district lay leader, United Methodist Men president, retired ministers housing assistance. His activity continued at Greene Memorial (Roanoke) as trustee, chair of church council, usher, and Sunday School president. Most recently, the Thomases have attended Asbury UMC (Harrisonburg).
Bob is preceded in death by parents George and Mamie Thomas; siblings Lloyd Thomas (Vivian; of Hastings, NE), Eleanor Hamilton (John; of Glade Spring), June Ryburn and Emolyn King (Bobby; all of Abingdon, VA). He is survived by his wife Barbara, sons Andy (Kathleen Mueller), Tim (Laura), and Nathan Thomas (Amanda Lin), and great friend and brother-in-law Jack Ryburn (of Abingdon, VA). Bob was also a top fan of the work of his 5 grandchildren -- Lucy Thomas (Dee Dee Hyde; of Seattle WA), Sophia and Cecelia Thomas (Harrisonburg, VA), and Isabel and Luke Lin (Princeton, NJ) -- along with numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will host a viewing Sunday Feb. 13, 2-4 PM, at the Meredith Chapel, Sunnyside Retirement Community, 3935 Sunnyside Dr, Harrisonburg. A graveside service will occur Friday Feb. 18, 1 PM at Sherwood Memorial Park, Salem VA.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial contributions to one of these educational causes: the Bobby L. King Scholarship, Washington Co. Public Schools, 255 Stanley Street, Abingdon VA 24210; The Clarke County Educational Foundation, PO Box 1252, Berryville VA 22611.
