Kenneth James Weaver, 91, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at VMRC’s Brunk House, where he was a resident.
Mr. Weaver was born on July 5, 1931, in Lancaster, PA, to the late Martin Lloyd and Sara Stoner Oberholtzer Weaver Sr. He graduated from EMC (now EMU) and Goshen Biblical Seminary. He was the Director of Mennonite Broadcasts (now MennoMedia) for 35 years. He served on various institutional boards, including VMRC and EMU. He was a member of Harrisonburg Mennonite Church, where he served in many capacities, including chair of the building committee and church historian.
On June 11, 1953, he married June Marie Collins Weaver, who preceded him in death on August 2, 2013.
Mr. Weaver is survived by his children, Carol W. Eberly (Wendell) of Rockingham, James R. Weaver (Susan) of Rockingham, William R. Weaver (Dawn) of Mt. Crawford, Don E. Weaver (Pam) of Hesston, KS; brothers, Sam Weaver and Ron David (Susan); sisters-in-law, Sarah Weaver and Betty Lou Collins; brothers-in-law, Don Showalter and Ron Collins; grandchildren, Cynthia Morris (Matt), Jennifer Freed (Tim), Brian Weaver (Stephanie), Katie Howdyshell (Josh), Kara Ebersole (Drew), Julie Landis (Kendall), Benjamin Weaver (Alyssa), Rachel Weaver; and 14 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Weaver was preceded in death by his siblings, Sara Jane Wenger and Martin Lloyd Weaver Jr.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Harrisonburg Mennonite Church with Pastor Craig Maven officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VMRC’s Compassion Fund at 1491 Virginia Avenue, Harrisonburg, VA 22802, or to Harrisonburg Mennonite Church’s building debt reduction fund or children’s ministry fund at 1552 S. High Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22801. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.