Kenneth John Gullman, 92, of Broadway, Va., passed away Sept. 26, 2022, at his residence. He was born July 1, 1930, in Sharon, Conn. to the late Theodore J. and Millie Mangs Gullman.
Kenneth was a missionary with the Baptist General Conference in Africa from 1955-1996. He was a former Pastor of Emmanuel Fellowship Church of Broadway. He was a past member of Broadway-Timberville Ruritans.
On June 12, 1954, he married the former Erma Loraine Ruddell, who survives.
Also surviving are three sons, David Gullman of Broadway, Ronald Gullman of Minneapolis and Richard Gullman of Linville; one daughter, Lois Gullman of Broadway; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one son, Kenneth Mark Gullman; and three siblings.
A graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday at Singers Glen Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Morning View Mennonite Church.
Friends may pay their respects and sign a guestbook from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Talking Bibles, www.talkingbibles.org.; or www.SAT7usa.org.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
