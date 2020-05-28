Kenneth "Ken" Turner passed away peacefully at his daughter and son-in-law’s home May 26, 2020. He was born April 24, 1936, and was a son of the late Lula Riggleman and David Luther Turner. He was the last surviving sibling of 13 brothers and sisters.
Ken was an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved NASCAR and ballgames. He was a member of Bethel Church of the Brethren in Keezletown. He worked at Perdue (Rocco) in Bridgewater for 30 years before retiring. He then worked for Red Front for 13 years and retired from there.
Surviving are one daughter, Vanessa G. Carr and husband, Wayne, of Rockingham; three sons, Kenneth D. Turner of Broadway, Dave Turner and wife, Lisa, of Essex, Md., and Mike Turner of Essex, Md.; two grandchildren, Kenneth and Josh; and one great-grandchild, Ryan.
The casket will be open and a register book will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Pastor William Staton will conduct a private graveside service at Bethel Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
The family requests flowers be omitted, and memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Church of the Brethren, 3061 Armentrout Path, Keezletown, VA 22832.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.