Kenneth Lee "Kenny" Nauman, 83, of Stanley, passed away on March 17, 2022.
He was born on June 14, 1938, in White Post, Va., and was a son of the late Floyd and Beulah Nauman.
Kenny is survived by seven siblings, Hazel Tappy of Shenandoah, Dennis Nauman of Roanoke, Betty Jean Flores of Texas, Floyd "Bucky" Nauman Jr. of Stanley, Patsy Caton of Stanley, Joyce Comer of Shenandoah, and Kaye Rickard of Stanley. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, whom he loved deeply. He was preceded in death by three siblings, Vance Nauman, Margie Campbell and Bobby "Pepsi" Nauman.
Kenny graduated from Stanley High School in 1956. He was employed by the Norfolk and Western Railroad in Roanoke, Va. He served as clerk in The G.M. Telegraph Office. He attended The National Business Office and was promoted to clerk stenographer at The Maintenance Way in Roanoke. Kenny returned to Page County, where he was employed at the Luray Textile for many years.
He served in the United States Army for two years. After returning home from service, Kenny began to pursue his love for the game of golf. He was an avid golfer and soon began to make his mark in the game. In the following years, Kenny became a golf pro and was a member of The PGA, where he is still a member of that group today. He played with some of his mentors, Arnold Palmer, Raymond Floyd, Curtis Strange, Ben Crenshaw, Sergio Garcia and Chi Chi Rodriguez. He also managed and gave lessons at Beaver Creek in Leesburg and also in Maryland. Kenny worked at the Luray Caverns Golf Shop and also gave lessons while there.
After retiring, Kenny shared his love for golf with his nephews, giving lessons to help them in this sport.
Kenny was a loving brother to all his siblings, and a kind and gentle soul to all who knew him. He was quiet, and a very humble man. He knew Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior, and with his declining health he never forgot his source of strength. He would always pray to his Heavenly Father to help him for each day he was given.
Kenny will be greatly missed by his family and friends, but he leaves such an example of love and meekness for all to live the life God has called us to do.
A funeral service will be conducted by Pastor Andy Seastrom at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23, at Bethlehem Independent Christian Church in Stanley, where he was a member. Burial will be in the Nauman Family Cemetery in Luray.
The church will be open from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, for those who wish to sign the book.
