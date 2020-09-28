Kenneth Page Deavers, 77, of Shenandoah, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at his home.
Kenneth was born Oct. 16, 1942, in Page County, and was the son of the late Alice Moody Taylor Deavers and Joseph Ray Deavers. He was also preceded in death by brothers, David E. Deavers, Paul Deavers and Willie “Bill” Deavers and sisters, Dorothy Mae Spencer and Annie Turner.
He was a longtime member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Shenandoah. He was a forklift operator at Premdor Manufacturing for 28 years in Stanley. He also worked as a security guard for Wampler Longacare and went on to work various other jobs up until his retirement.
On May 30, 1975, he married Katheryn Marie Foltz, who survives. Kenneth is also survived by son, Kenneth Ray Deavers and girlfriend, Nicole Taylor; daughter, Dorothy Marie Welch and husband, Anthony Welch; grandchildren, Brennan and Brayden Welch and Kenneth Paul Deavers. He is also survived by sisters, Mary “Tootie” Smith and Emma Jean Shifflett.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Shenandoah with The Rev. Tarja Stevenson officiating. A private family burial will be held prior to the service. Family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Memorial gifts may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at 6355 U.S. Highway 340 North, Shenandoah VA 22849.
In keeping with COVID-19 guidelines, face covering is required and social distancing is encouraged.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
