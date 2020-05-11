Kenneth R. Laundry
Kenneth R. Laundry, 77, of New Market, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.
Kenneth was born June 4, 1942, in Plattsburgh, N.Y. He was a son of the late Charles and Pearl Birsette Laundry. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Carl and Larry Laundry and two sisters, Barbara Renaudette and Pat Laundry.
He is survived by his wife, Luann; four sons, Darin Laundry, Lawrence Laundry, Troy Laundry and Christopher Fanelli; two daughters, Ayla Laundry and Jessica Fanelli; one sister, Pauline Obert; three brothers, Francis, William and Bernie Laundry; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock. Online condolences can be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
