Kenneth Raleigh Puckett, 69, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in his home with his family by his side. He was born June 20, 1951, in Petersburg, Va., the son of the late William R. Puckett and Elva B. Puckett. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Lisa Stephenson Puckett.
Kenneth was a graduate of Richard Bland College in Newport News. After receiving his degree, he worked at Merck Pharmaceutical in Elkton for 28 years, retiring as the Logistics Supervisor. After retiring from Merck, he continued working for Special Fleet Services, where he delivered vehicles for CSX Railroad throughout the country. He was an active member of Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Elkton. He enjoyed fly fishing, camping, and canoeing with his family. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife and one of their favorite trips was to Nova Scotia. He was also a motorcycle enthusiast and a history buff. He lived with honor and dignity and was a true Southern gentleman.
On Nov. 6, 1999, he married Paula Hensley Davis and she survives. Additional family include a son, Douglas Puckett; step-daughters, Emily Davis Boone and her husband, Christopher Boone, and Elizabeth Davis Burton; four grandchildren, Sydney Davis, Lauren Dofflemeyer, Eva Boone, Jaxon Boone, and Mikayla Stead; three brothers, Roger, Gerald and Charles Puckett. Also surviving are Becca and J.J. Slye and their three children, who were close and thought of as family along with numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Elkton Evangelical Presbyterian Church, with the Pastors James Martin, Adam Snow, and Becca and J.J. Slye officiating. Burial will follow at Woodbine Cemetery in Harrisonburg, Va. The family will receive friends an hour before the service Tuesday. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
